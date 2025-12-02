TNI Morning News Headlines – December 02, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates 36th edition of Konark Festival and 15th International Sand Art Festival at Chandrabhaga.
📌Odisha Government issues show-cause notices to 4 private hospitals – Sun Shine Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Manipal Hospital and IMS & SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar over cashless treatment lapses.
📌KIIT student Rahul Yadav’s death: Harassment by girlfriend’s family forced him to die by suicide, alleges mother.
📌AQI in around Akshardham Temple is 383 in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
📌An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in the Bay of Bengal at 7.26 IST today: National Centre for Seismology.
📌Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway for Magh Mela 2026.
📌Voting for the Maharashtra local body elections is underway.
📌Emergency landing at Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat in a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight.
📌Parliament Winter Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves Rule 267 motion seeking Rajya Sabha debate over ECI deletions.
📌Centre to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill for consideration in Parliament.
📌RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged at 5.50% in December policy: Bank of Baroda Report.
📌Sensex declines 380.02 points to 85,261.88 in early trade; Nifty down 98.3 points to 26,077.45.
📌Rupee hovers near record low levels, falls 22 paise to 89.75 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Junior Women’s World Cup: India kick off campaign with dominant 13–0 win over Namibia.
📌Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal attends 54th UAE National Day celebration.
