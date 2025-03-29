Sujata Karthikeyan Pandian ‘Retired Hurt’

TNI Bureau: Probably, we will never know what exactly happened behind the scene, leading to “probable” exit of VK Pandian from Odisha and voluntary retirement of his wife and IAS Sujata R Karthikeyan. But, these news came as shocker for thousands of BJD leaders and workers are still clueless about their future.

It’s not immediately known whether Sujata will join politics or take up any social responsibility or any international assignment, but there is little doubt that she has been ‘retired hurt’. The way ‘once most powerful’ Pandian family was discredited, humiliated and discarded, probably it was the only decision left to her.

All eyes will be on BJD how it will revive or recuperate without the Pandians’ who are likely to stay away from politics as of now.