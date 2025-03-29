India stands with Myanmar in the Hour of Crisis

TNI Bureau: India has launched Operation Brahma to help Myanmar after a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed over 1,600 people. PM Narendra Modi spoke to Myanmar’s military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, and expressed deep sorrow. India sent over 15 tonnes of aid including food, medicines, blankets, tents, and solar lamps.

The Indian Air Force and Navy are transporting rescue teams and medical supplies. An 80-member NDRF team and a 118-member army medical unit are also part of the mission. The first aid reached Yangon on Saturday.

India is the first country to send help to Myanmar, showing strong friendship under its Act East policy. Officials confirmed no Indian citizens were harmed. Relief efforts continue as India leads international support.