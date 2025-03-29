TNI Evening News Headlines – March 29, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Congress delegation met Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati over suspension of party MLAs from the Assembly.
➡️Odisha Police will set up a special wing to trace the Bangladeshi nationals who have illegally entered the state.
 
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik attends an Iftar party organised by the BJD Minority Cell at Sankha Bhawan.
 
➡️IMD issues yellow alert for heat wave in Odisha.
 
➡️BJP National President and Union Health Minister, JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Odisha on April 12.
 
➡️1,83,785 beneficiaries excluded from the second instalment of Subhadra Yojana, informs Deputy CM Pravati Parida in Odisha Assembly.
 
➡️Maharashtra Government sanctioned Rs 13.46 crore for a memorial in honour of Mumbai police officer Tukaram Omble who captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
 

➡️CBI court acquits Justice Nirmal Yadav in a corruption case.
 
➡️18 Naxals killed, 4 security personnel injured in twin encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts. 15 Naxalites surrender in Dantewada.
 
➡️Two more Indian Air Force aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar. India has also sent an 80-member NDRF team and 60 Para Field Ambulance to Myanmar.
 
➡️Mumbai DCP Sudhakar Pathare lost his life in a tragic road accident in Telangana.
 
➡️Death toll rises to 1,644 in powerful earthquake in Myanmar.
 
➡️4,7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw a day after deadly tremors.
 
 
