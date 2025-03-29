TNI Evening News Headlines – March 29, 2025

➡️Odisha Police will set up a special wing to trace the Bangladeshi nationals who have illegally entered the state.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik attends an Iftar party organised by the BJD Minority Cell at Sankha Bhawan.
➡️Congress delegation met Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati over suspension of party MLAs from the Assembly.
➡️IMD issues yellow alert for heat wave in Odisha.
➡️BJP National President and Union Health Minister, JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Odisha on April 12.
➡️1,83,785 beneficiaries excluded from the second instalment of Subhadra Yojana, informs Deputy CM Pravati Parida in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Maharashtra Government sanctioned Rs 13.46 crore for a memorial in honour of Mumbai police officer Tukaram Omble who captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
➡️CBI court acquits Justice Nirmal Yadav in a corruption case.
➡️18 Naxals killed, 4 security personnel injured in twin encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts. 15 Naxalites surrender in Dantewada.
➡️Two more Indian Air Force aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar. India has also sent an 80-member NDRF team and 60 Para Field Ambulance to Myanmar.
➡️Mumbai DCP Sudhakar Pathare lost his life in a tragic road accident in Telangana.
➡️Death toll rises to 1,644 in powerful earthquake in Myanmar.
➡️4,7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw a day after deadly tremors.
Comments are closed.