Subarnarekha Floods in Odisha – Latest Updates

By Sagarika Satapathy
Subarnarekha Floods in Odisha
Insight Bureau: After the devastating flood in Mahanadi system, a fresh flood threat has now cropped up in the Subarnarekha river system.

Odisha Government on Sunday issued a warning for a massive flood in Subarnarekha River Basin, which would hit Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The area had witnessed a flood in 2008.

Subarnarekha river is in spate due to the release of around 6 lakh cusecs of water from Galudih barrage by Jharkhand through 16 gates following heavy rainfall.

Subarnarekha flood update –

🔹74 Gram Panchayats, 147 villages of 4 blocks affected.

🔹40124 people shifted to 208 safe shelters.

🔹149 kitchens operational to provide hot cooked meals.

🔹Rescue going on in marooned villages.

🔹The Collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj have been alerted. 2 NDRF teams, 2 ODRAF teams and 8 fire services teams have been rushed to Balasore district.

🔹Subarnarekha is flowing against the danger level of 49.15 metres at Jamsholaghat. The river is flowing at 50.76 metres and is rising.

🔹Subarnarekha was flowing at 11.9 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metres at 6 am today at Rajghat.

🔹Flood water was flowing 3 feet above road near Gadapola.

🔹Around 25 villages of Baliapal block have cut off from the rest of the World.

🔹Four blocks of Balasore – Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta are expected to be affected more by the flood.

🔹Rescue operation, medical check ups, distribution of medicines and cooked meal is going is being prepared and served in shelters in Balasore.

