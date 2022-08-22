Morning News Insight – August 22, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 203 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 31 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 34 covid-19 cases and Khordha 32 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 2368.

🔹 Subarnarekha is flowing 4 metres against the danger level of 49.15 metres. The river is flowing at 50.76 metres at Rajghat and Jamsola and is rising. 25 villages of Baliapal block cut off from the rest of the world. Rescue, Medical check ups, distribution of medicines and serving food is going on in Balasore.

🔹 Secretary to CM 5T VK Pandian visits new BMC building at Satya Nagar and O Hub to review the progress of work. IBM & Deloitte offices in Odisha are supposed to become operational by mid October 2022.

🔹 Padma Shri Kamala Pujari admitted to Koraput district headquarters hospital on Sunday.

🔹 Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain constant in Bhubaneswar today; petrol and diesel prices recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

🔹 India reports 9,531 new COVID-19 cases today, active caseload currently stands at 97,648.

🔹 210.02 cr Total Vaccine doses (93.99 cr Second Dose and 13.82 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

🔹 No service charge on UPI transactions, clarifies Centre.

🔹 CUET UG phase 6 admit cards released, 1.91 lakh to appear for exams from August 24.

🔹 Terrorist nabbed on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri was sent as ‘Fidayeen’ (suicide bomber) by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

🔹 Rupee rises 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade.

🔹 FIFA’s ban on All India Football Federation: Government files appeal in Supreme Court, agrees to FIFA conditions including ending the tenure of the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and not allowing individual members in the electoral college.

🔹 Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked under terror act. There is speculation about his arrest shortly or in the next couple of days.

🔹 32 people killed in separate crashes at accident sites in Turkey.