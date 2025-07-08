Manmohan Samal Re-elected as Odisha BJP President

TNI Bureau: Manmohan Samal has been re-elected as Odisha BJP President, announced State BJP Election Observer and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal today.

According to Jaiswal, Samal was elected uncontested as he is the only candidate who filed the nominations yesterday.

This is the fourth time that the safron veteran has been elected to lead the party in the state. He was the state president in 1999–2000, 2000–2004, and from March 2023 to till today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Samal’s re-election as the state president shows that he plays a pivotal role in the party and leads it from the front.

A host of heavyweight leaders of the party including some central leadership, CM Mohan Majhi and state Cabinet Ministers met Samal at the party office and congratulated him for his new term.