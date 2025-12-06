State Announces Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Extends ₹51,000 Aid to Brides

TNI Bureau: The Government of Odisha on Friday announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY), a new flagship scheme designed to ease the financial burden of marriage for economically disadvantaged families and encourage dignified and responsible wedding practices across the State.

Under the scheme, every eligible bride will receive financial assistance of ₹51,000. Of this amount, ₹35,000 will be credited directly into the beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring full transparency and preventing the involvement of middlemen.

In addition to the financial support, the State government will also provide wedding gift items worth ₹10,000. These include essential items such as a bridal saree, jewellery accessories like bindi and bangles, traditional anklets (paunji), toe rings (jhuntia), utensils, and other necessities. All gift items will be supplied through Utkalika, under the Handloom, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department.

The scheme will run from 2025–26 to 2029–30. Its main goals are to help young women, support the remarriage of widows, stop child marriages, and discourage giving or taking dowry. The scheme also encourages families to register marriages on time as per the Odisha Marriage Rules.

With this initiative, the Odisha government aims to support low-income families while promoting respectful and lawful marriage traditions across the State.