TNI Morning News Headlines – December 06, 2025

📌Primary school teachers from across Odisha stage night-long protest in Bhubaneswar over pay scale and service conditions.

📌Odisha rolls out Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana; each eligible bride will receive a total assistance of Rs 51,000.

📌Odisha Government signs 191 industrial MoUs in 18 months: Over 1.37 lakh crore investment, 24,000 jobs expected: Odisha Industries Minister Samapad Swain in State Assembly.

📌Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka introduced the Special Financial Assistance to KBK Region of Odisha Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.

📌To ensure smooth travel of passenger over flight cancellations, a total of 37 trains have been augmented with 116 additional coaches, operating over 114 augmented trips across the country: Ministry of Railways.

📌AQI (Air Quality Index) around Ghazipur Mandi area is 366, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, according to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

📌Nationwide disruption continues as IndiGo operations hit fifth day.

📌President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Death Anniversary at Parliament House premises, New Delhi.

📌Kerala High Court gives interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in sexual assault case.

📌ED files chargesheet against Reliance Power, subsidiaries in ‘fake’ bank guarantee case.

📌US President Donald Trump receives FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize at the 2025 World Cup draw.

📌Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for ‘warm welcome’.