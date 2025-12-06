Civil Aviation Ministry imposes Airfare Limits to Prevent Passenger Exploitation

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has cracked the whip on airlines charging unusually high airfares during the ongoing flight disruptions. To protect passengers from unfair and opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has issued a directive requiring all airlines to follow prescribed fare limits on affected routes.

These fare caps will stay in place until the situation returns to normal. The main goal is to ensure fair pricing, prevent airlines from exploiting passengers facing travel difficulties, and help those who urgently need to travel — such as senior citizens, students, and patients — avoid financial strain.

The Ministry’s move aims to bring stability to the market and safeguard the interests of travelers during this challenging period.