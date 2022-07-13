BNPM to set up Banknote Paper Mill in Balasore

Insight Bureau: A delegation of Bank Note Paper Mill (BNPM) India Pvt. Ltd led by the Managing Director of BNPM, Thalikerappa. S today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss about their project at Balasore.

The company a joint venture of Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd is planning to invest Rs 2500 crore for setting up of a banknote paper mill at Balasore.

According to a press note from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), the Odisha Chief Minister has assured them all support.

5T Secretary VK Pandian was also present during the meeting.