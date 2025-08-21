Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test Postponed yet Again

TNI Bureau: The Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET), 2025 exam which was scheduled to be held on August 31 (Sunday), has been postponed, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

This is the second time that the SOTET 2025 exam has been deferred. The Paper-I & Paper-II of the SOTET 2025 was originally scheduled to be held on July 20. However, the BSE cancelled it just a few hours before the test owing to question paper leak.

On August 1, the board announced a fresh date for the SOTET exam (August 31) but today it postponed the exam again due to some unavoidable circumstances.

“In continuation to this Office Notification No. 1132 (SOTET) dated 01.08.2025 & 610 (Secret) dated 19.07.2025, it is for information of all concerned that, the SOTET-2025 (Paper-I & Paper-II) scheduled to be held on 31.08.2025 is hereby deferred due to some unavoidable circumstances and will be held shortly,” read a notification issued by the BSE, Odisha.