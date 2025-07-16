Soumyashree Death: Rahul speaks to Family; Alka Lamba in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha LoP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly spoke with the family members of the deceased Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bisi and conveyed his deep condolences and sympathy.

Rahul also assured the bereaved family that the Congress party and he will be with him at every step and ensured justice is delivered to Soumyashree.

“I spoke to the father of the brave girl who lost her life fighting for justice in Balasore, Odisha. I could feel the pain, dreams and struggle of the girl in his voice,” the Congress MP informed on his X handle.

“I assured him that the Congress Party and I are with him at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful, but it is a wound on the entire society,” he added.

“We will ensure at all costs that the victim’s family gets complete justice,” Rahul assured.

ओडिशा के बालेश्वर में इंसाफ की लड़ाई में जान गंवाने वाली बहादुर बेटी के पिता से बात की। उनकी आवाज़ में बेटी का दर्द, सपना और संघर्ष सब महसूस किया। उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी और मैं हर कदम पर उनके साथ हैं। जो हुआ वह अमानवीय और शर्मनाक ही नहीं, पूरे समाज का ज़ख्म है।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Alka Lamba, the President of All India Mahila Congress reached the state today. She met the OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and ia slated to visit the deceased girl’s village to meet her family members. She will also visit FM College.