Soumyashree Death: ABVP demands Congress Workers’ Arrest

TNI Bureau: The activists of ABVP on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Congress workers who instigated Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bisi to self-immolate.

A group of ABVP activists held a protest march from the Utkal University campus to the NH-16 demanding arrest of some Congress activists who instigated her to take the drastic step. However, police stopped and detained them.

Apart from demanding the arrest of the Congress workers, the protesters also sought formation of permanent ICC in every educational institution across the State.

Notably, Soumyashree, the second year B.Ed students, was also an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist.