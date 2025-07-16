TNI Evening News Headlines – July 16, 2025

📌Odisha Crime Branch to probe Soumyashree Death Case.
📌Commissionerate Police denies use of “rubber bullets” against the BJD protesters; clarifies only tear gas shells and water cannons used.
📌BJD Workers clash with Police. Several BJD leaders and policemen injured.
📌Odisha college student self-immolation: Congress to gherao Parliament on July 21, informed National Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba.
📌Odisha Bandh tomorrow over FM College student’s tragic self-immolation: Petrol pumps to remain closed tomorrow, Healthcare services will function.
📌Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to bifurcate the existing Mayurbhanj Police District and create a new police district headquartered at Rairangpur.
📌Odisha Higher Education Department extended the deadline for spot admissions into undergraduate (UG) courses SAMS until July 19, 2025.
📌First meeting of inter-ministerial sub-committee on Bhubaneswar metro rail project was held at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.
📌Two students preparing for the NEET medical entrance exam died by suicide within a few hours of each other in Nagpur.
📌A Maoist with a Rs 5 lakh bounty, Kunwar Manjhi, and CRPF jawan Parneswar Koch were killed in a gunfight in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district.
📌Union Cabinet approved ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ for a period of 6 years to cover 100 districts.
📌Indian Army carried out successful trials of indigenously developed Akash Prime air defence system at over 15,000 feet altitude in the Ladakh sector.
📌Nepal-India border points to be closed on Jul 24 and 28 for Uttarakhand panchayat polls.
📌Gujarat becomes first state in India to launch Tribal Genome Sequencing Project.
📌Delhi to launch India’s first net-zero e-waste park.
📌Rahul Gandhi’s Raebareli visit cancelled due to unavoidable reasons: Reports.
📌Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold a 1,318 square feet apartment in Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs 5.35 crore.
Comments are closed.