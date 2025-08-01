Sonali Mishra becomes First Woman DG of RPF

New Delhi: Sonali Mishra, a senior IPS officer from the 1983 batch, has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). She is the first woman to lead the RPF in its 143-year history.

Mishra took charge of her new post on Friday. Her appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. According to a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, she will hold the position until October 31, 2026.

Belonging to the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Mishra has more than 30 years of experience in policing. She has served in various roles, including Additional Director General (ADG) in charge of recruitment and training, and as the Director of the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy in Bhopal.

She has also worked in central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Border Security Force (BSF), and was part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo.

Mishra has received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service during her career.