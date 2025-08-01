Questions raised over Minister Krushna Patra’s Assets

TNI Bureau: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra is under scrutiny after discrepancies surfaced between his declared assets and a land deal advance. As per his 2024 election affidavit, Patra reported assets worth ₹7.35 lakh in 2019-21. However, in a recent FIR, he stated that he paid ₹25 lakh in 2021 as an advance to purchase 82 acres of land in Dhenkanal district.

The deal fell through after the land was found to be illegally held, prompting Patra to file a police complaint, which led to the arrest of Niranjan Satapathy, the alleged fraudster. Opposition parties have seized on the mismatch in financial disclosures, calling for an investigation and Patra’s dismissal.

Critics argue that such gaps undermine election transparency and accountability. While Patra claims it’s a personal issue, pressure is mounting on the BJP-led state government to act decisively as public and political backlash grows.