Sofia Firdous Slams ‘Weak’ Gambling Bill, Seeks Stronger Penalties

TNI Bureau: A heated discussion took place in the State Assembly over the government’s newly introduced Gambling Regulation Bill. Barabati–Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous strongly criticized the bill, stating that instead of discouraging gambling, it appears to indirectly encourage the activity.

MLA Firdous pointed out that a fine of just ₹5,000 is insignificant for individuals who spend lakhs of rupees on gambling. She termed such a minimal penalty “ridiculous” and argued that it would fail to create any real deterrence.

She demanded a clear and justified explanation from the concerned minister and proposed that the bill be sent to a committee for reconsideration.

She expressed hope that there will be more detailed and meaningful discussions on the bill in the coming days.