TNI Morning News Headlines – December 05, 2025

📌BJP MLA Khatua’s remark on Gandhi draws flak in Odisha Assembly; BJD, Congress legislators walk out of the Assembly and hold a silent protest, demanding an unconditional apology.
📌India-South Africa T20 clash in Cuttack: Massive rush at Barabati Stadium as offline ticket sale begins.
📌Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is preparing to host African cheetahs for the very first time.
📌Odisha Government spent Rs 83.84 crore on publicity and advertisements from July 2024 to present: CM Mohan Majhi.
📌IndiGo faces major crisis as over 550 flights cancelled.
📌Delhi: Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category with persistent smog; AQI (Air Quality Index) stands at 323. AQI around India Gate and Kartavya Path is 267, categorised as ‘Poor’.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented Russian edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin.
📌PM Modi welcomes President Droupadi Murmu to the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt ahead of the ceremonial welcome that is to be accorded to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
📌SIR in Gujarat: More than 17 lakh deceased voters found on electoral rolls.
📌RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% with immediate effect.
📌RBI Governor revises inflation outlook downward to 2% for FY26, reducing 0.6%.
📌Sensex advances 53.54 points to 85,318.86 in early trade; Nifty up 28.2 points to 26,061.95.
📌Rupee rises 9 paise to 89.80 against US dollar in early trade ahead of RBI’s monetary policy decision.
Comments are closed.