Snehangini Chhuria appointed BMJD President; 15 Women Affairs Officer-bearers Named

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today appointed senior party leader Snehangini Chhuria as the president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD).

This apart, Patnaik also appointed 15 women leaders with specific responsibilities (Women Affairs) for the positions mentioned against each with immediate effect.

1. Sumitra Jena: Sr General Secretary (Women Affairs)

2. Rajashree Mallick: Sr General Secretary (Women Affairs)

3. Lekhasri Samantsinghar: Sr General Secretary (Women Affairs)

4. Sulochana Das: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

5. Sulata Deo: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

6. Barsha Singh Bariha: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

7. Sarmistha Sethi: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

8. Shreemayee Mishra: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

9. Lopamudra Buxipatra: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

10. Minati Behera: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

11. Kasturi Mohapatra: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

12. Padmini Dian: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

13. Dipali Das: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

14. Ranjita Sahu: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

15. Gitanjali Bastia: General Secretary (Women Affairs)

The BJD president also appointed District Presidents and Working Presidents for three districts

Dhenkanal:

President: Dr. Nrusingha Charan Sahu

Working President: Sandip Sarangi

Koraput:

President: Jhina Hikaka

Working President: Durga Mishra and Prasad Bidika

Rayagada: