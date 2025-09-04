Odia Music Director Abhijit Majumdar in Coma; On Ventilator Support

TNI Bureau: Renowned Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar is critically ill and on ventilator support at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Srikant Behera, Asst. Prof. General Medicine revealed that at present, Abhijit Majumdar is critically ill, in comatose condition, having pneumonia, on ventilator support. His vitals (BP and Pulse) are stable.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was admitted to AIIMS emergency ward at 10 am in a comatose state including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease.

Sources said that the music director fell ill while performing at a music programmes during Ganesh Puja celebrations on August 27.

Abhijit Majumdar is known for his soulful compositions in numerous Odia films and albums.