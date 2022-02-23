SJTA Chief Administrator Dr.Krishan Kumar moves to Centre

Insight Bureau: Odisha senior IAS officer and current SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar moved to Centre under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. Krishan Kumar, who is currently serving as Works Secretary, Odisha with additional charge of Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post as per an official release issued by the Department of Personnel and Training today on 23rd February.

As per the official notice released today, 43 officials have been appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet as Additional Secretary and equivalent posts.

Dr. Krishan is also the Chairman of Puri-Konark Development Authority and Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation and Commissioner -cum Secretary of Public Works Department.

Last year the officer was highly praised for his noble gesture as he helped an injured man while he was returning from Puri to Bhubaneswar.

