Sikh Spriritual Singer Giani Nirmal Singh dies of Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: Sikh Spriritual Singer Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of the Golden Temple, died of Coronavirus at the age of 62.

Padma Shri Awardee Nirmal Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had returned from abroad recently and was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on March 30.

Acording to reports, Giani Nirmal Singh had hosted a large religious gathering in Delhi and some other places upon his return from abroad. He performed along with his family members and other relatives. He had also performed a ‘Kirtan’ in Chandigarh on March 19.