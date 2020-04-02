WATCH: Odisha COVID Hospital gets Operational at KIMS

TNI Bureau: Two exclusive COVID-19 Hospitals got operational today, as announced by the Odisha Government. The KIMS, Bhubaneswar established a 500-bedded Odisha COVID stand alone Hospital – first of its kind in Odisha. The Hospital was made operational in just 7 days.



The Hospital is being funded by the Government of Odisha through the CSR policy of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). CM Mr. Naveen Patnaik declared the Hospital as operational in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Dr. Subrat Acharya, Pro-Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to University and Dr. Bishnu Prasad Panigrahi, CEO, KIMS.

The Odisha COVID Hospital at KIMS has 500-bed infrastructure, including 50 critical care beds. It is well-equipped with latest instruments and other facilities. The Odisha COVID Hospital is functioning from a dedicated block of KIMS having a dedicated and exclusive team of doctors, nurses, paramedics and housekeeping staff. COVID suspects as well COVID patients will have a separate entrance and exit to KIMS campus and not intermingle with non COVID patients. The Hospital has no linkage with other departments of KIMS and is led by Dr. Bishnu Prasad Panigrahi under the guidance of Dr. Subrat Acharya.

“The Hospital adheres to the standard best practices and follows WHO and ICMR guidelines. It will be functional round the clock”, informed Dr. Achyuta Samanta. The CM interacts with the Doctors and Paramedics and appreciated their efforts.

Another 150-bedded COVID-19 Hospital was made functional today at Aswhini Hospital, Cuttack. The next COVID-19 Hospital at SUM will be operational in the next 3 days.