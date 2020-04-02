Coronavirus Death Toll rises to 50 in India

TNI Bureau: According to the Union Health Ministry, 131 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India in the last 12 hours, taking the number of positive cases in the country to 1,965.

Death toll in India has gone up to 50 with the addition of 8 more deaths. However, several new cases and casualties were reported in the last few hours this morning. The numbers will go up further when the next data is updated.

👉 Number of Positive Cases: 1,965

👉 Active Cases: 1,764

👉 Cured/Discharged/Migrated: 151

👉 Deaths: 50