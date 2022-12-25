Shreyas, Ashwin power India to Test Series Win vs Bangladesh

TNI Bureau: From 37/4 to 74/7, the game was almost over for Team India, as they stared at an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh in the second Test match in Dhaka.

The victory target of 145 looked really tough. But, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin saved India from big embarrassment. The last recognised pair added unbeaten 71 runs to help India win the Test and clinch Series 2-0.

Shreyas remained unbeaten on 29 while stayed not out on 42. Axar Patel scored 34. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 5 wickets.

R Ashwin was declared ‘Player of the Match’. Cheteshwar Pujara was declared ‘Player of the Series’.

Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 231

India: 314 & 145/7