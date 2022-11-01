Shocking Saga of Bargarh Murder Case

TNI Bureau: A murder case has been registered in connection with the mysterious death of four members of a family at Jamdola village under Bheden block in Bargarh district.

The decomposed bodies were recovered on Sunday evening after neighbours informed police about the foul smell coming out of the house, which was closed for the last two days.

The deceased were identified as Seshadev Meher (55), Kshireswari Meher (48), Arabind Meher (28) and Shivani Meher (20).

The police along with scientific team and dog squad are carrying out the investigation.

According to the Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, while Arbind was found hanging, all others were found lying on the bed with injury marks on their bodies.