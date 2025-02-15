Shocking Revelations on Anganwadi Centres in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Shocking revelations emerged in the Odisha Assembly as Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida disclosed severe infrastructure deficits in state-run Anganwadi centres. Out of 74,192 centres, more than 21,000 lack dedicated buildings, over 31,000 operate without electricity, and nearly 47,737 have no proper kitchens or boundary walls.

These deficiencies hinder the effective delivery of critical services under the Integrated Child Development Services program, affecting child nutrition, education, and healthcare. The government plans phased funding for improved power supply, but no immediate proposal exists for constructing boundary walls, sparking public concern and urgent calls for action.