Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, 15 Dead

New Delhi: A stampede broke out at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, causing chaos on platforms 14 and 15. At least 15 people were confirmed dead while more than a dozen were injured.

The incident occurred as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains heading to the Kumbh Mela.

Several people were rescued unconscious, while others sustained injuries. NDRF immediately rushed to the spot aftermath the stampede. The authorities took time before conceding the deaths in the stampede.