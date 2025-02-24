Shocking Gangrape & Murder rocks Pallahara

Bhubaneswar: A brutal gangrape and murder incident in Nandinipally village, in Pallahara, has shocked the local community, according to a recent report by Samaja. A 32-year-old woman was viciously raped and murdered; her body was horrifically mutilated, with her intestines and uterus removed.

Her remains were discovered inside a village Anganwadi center, triggering widespread outrage. Six individuals have been detained and are under police interrogation, though no further arrests have been made after four days. The horrific crime has shocked people, yet major media outlets have largely ignored the incident.

Latest Update: One person has been arrested.