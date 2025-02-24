BJD goes aggressive on Polavaram Project

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has escalated its opposition to the Polavaram project, vowing aggressive action ahead of a massive mass agitation in Motu on February 28. BJD spokesperson Bhrugu Baxipatra emphasised that the project will submerge several villages across 12 panchayats in Motu and Padia blocks of Malkangiri district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The party, which has been protesting against Polavaram since 2018, recalls former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s several letters to the Centre and appeal to the Supreme Court. BJD laments Rs 17,000 crore grant provided to Polavaram Project in two recent budgets.