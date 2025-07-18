Congress to open Women Grievance Cell in Odisha; to launch App

TNI Bureau: Congress to open women grievance cell and launch app focusing on women’s safety and justice in the state, informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das today.

While speaking to the newsmen, Das informed that the party will open a dedicated grievance cell the Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar soon and launch a separate mobile app.

Any Odisha girl or woman in distress can file complaints directly through the mobile app or at the grievance cell and the party will work towards resolving their problems, informed the OPCC President.

He further said that the grand old party will observe ‘Shraddhanjali Divas’ across the state on July 24, to mark the 11th day death ritual of Soumyashree Bisi, a student of Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College in Balasore, who died on July 14 after attempting self-immolation on July 12.