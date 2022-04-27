Sensex slips over 530 pts, Nifty above 17,000 in closing bell

Insight Bureau: The Sensex slipped 537.22 points, or 0.94%, to close at 56,819.39, while Nifty50 lost 162.40 points to end at 17,038.40.

Most sectors registered losses, with financials, power and telecom stocks taking the biggest hits.

On the 30-stock index, Tata Steel recorded healthy gains, while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Titan were among the biggest losers.

On Nifty50, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel made the most gains, while Bajaj twins, Tata Consumer, and Shree Cement were among the biggest laggards.