Sensex slips 130 pts, Nifty ends at 15,782

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 137 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 52,794, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 26 points or 0.16 per cent down to settle at 15,782.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished weak as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.03 per cent and small-cap shed 0.94 per cent.

On the 30-share BSE index, SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Airtel, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) and Tech Mahindra were among the top laggards.

In contrast, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement finished in the green.