Senior Journalist Tarini Padhi dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist of Prameya News Daily, Kandhamal District, Tarini Padhi died of Covid-19. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He originally hailed from Nabarangpur District. He was 52.

Tarini Padhi, who continued to do reporting despite illness, was hospitalised. He even posted a message a few days ago that he has almost recovered and would be discharged soon.

However, Covid-19 claimed his life. He was active on Social Media till Sunday. His emotional messages about the reality of life and suggestions on human values, motivated and touched many.

Senior Journalists Bhakta Tripathy and Goutambuddha Das have condoled his demise and sought immediate Government assistance for his family members.

The News Insight (TNI) pays rich tribute to the Covid Warrior.