Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation.
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020
