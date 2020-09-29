Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19. His office announced it on Twitter.

He remains asymptomatic and is in good health. He has been advised home quarantine.

His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation.

