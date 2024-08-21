TNI Morning News Headlines – August 21, 2024

➡️Senior Journalist Aneel Prasad Mishra passes away at the age of 63.
➡️Spurious Liquor Death in Chikiti, Ganjam: Locals stage protest. 1 died at MKCG hospital, 2 still in ICU, 20 people fell ill after consuming illicit country liquor.
➡️Normal life comes to halt at several places in Odisha due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Dalit & Adivasi organisations. Road, rail services partially affected.
➡️BJP targets 1 crore members in Odisha, to launch drive from September 1.
➡️Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh arrives at CBI office in Kolkata.
➡️12 trains diverted, 30 local trains partially cancelled amid protest at Badlapur railway station.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.81 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️BCCI secretary Jay Shah set to replace Greg Barclay as ICC Chairman.
➡️ICC Women’s T20 World Cup shifted from Bangladesh to UAE.
➡️PM Modi leaves for three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine.
➡️A new coronavirus variant named KP.3.1.1 has risen to dominance in the U.S.
