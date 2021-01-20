School Fee Waiver: Odisha Govt issues Notification

TNI Bureau: Putting an end to the long wait over the issue of reduction of fees, the Odisha Government on Tuesday announced to reduce the school fees for students at all the aided and unaided private institutions in view of the Covid 19 pandemic situation.

In a notification issued by School & Mass Education Department of Odisha, it has asked all aided and unaided private schools to comply with the judgement of Orissa High Court.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court on Thursday made it clear that the reduction of tuition fee would be made by the court-ordered high-level committee would be final.

Following a PIL filed by the parents’ body, the court paved the way for reduction as per the fee slab decided by the high power committee.

The waiver includes:

➡️ 26% waiver of school tuition fees for above Rs 1 lakh per annum

➡️ 25% for the fee range between Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh per annum

➡️ 20% for Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum

➡️ 15% for Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 per annum

➡️ 12% for 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum

➡️ 7.5% for Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,000 per annum

➡️ No waiver has been agreed for school fees up to Rs 6,000

➡️No food and transport fee from parents