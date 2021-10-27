SC appoints Panel to probe Pegasus Spyware Row

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday appointed an expert committee to look into the Pegasus spyware issue.

Supreme Court appointed an three member expert committee headed by RV Raveendran, former Supreme Court Judge to look into the scandal that had allegedly compromised the privacy of individuals and institutions.

Other members will be Alok Joshi and Sandeep Oberoi, whose function will be overseen by the Supreme Court.

The apex court asked the expert panel to prepare its report and posted the next hearing on batch of pleas after 8 weeks.

Pegasus is a spyware developed by the NSO Group, an Israeli technology that can be secretly deployed on mobile phones and other devices.