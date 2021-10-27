Naveen unaware of Mamita Case, claims Samir Mohanty

Insight Bureau: State BJP President Samir Mohanty during a press meet on Mamita murder case raised doubts over Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence in the murder of school teacher Mamita Meher.

Mohanty told mediapersons that as BJP knows the working style of the Chief Minister from coalition of 9 years, they are in doubt that either Naveen Patnaik is unaware or not being informed about the MoS for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra’s link with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the brutal murder of teacher Mamita Meher who was also operating a sex racket in the school premises.

It can be mentioned here that not only Mishra but several other influential people frequently visited the educational institutions run by Gobinda.

Even, former Union Minister and Veteran Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das had patronised Gobinda Sahu’s institutions in Mahalinga.