Saswata Mishra appointed Principal Secretary to CM Mohan Majhi

TNI Bureau: Odisha government today appointed senior IAS officer Saswata Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Currently, he is posted as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

In a notification, the General Administration & Public Grievances (GA&PG) Department said, “No.GAD-SER1-ESTT-0001-2016-21903/AIS.I., Shri Saswata Mishra, IAS (RR-1996), Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department with additional charge of Chairman, IDCO is appointed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department and Chairman, IDCO,” it added.

The Mohan Majhi government also gave the overall charge of General Police Arrangement regarding Rath Yatra and related rituals/ celebrations/festivals of Lord Sri Jagannath at Puri 2025 to ADGP, Modernization, S.K. Priyadarshi.