100-Word Edit: All Eyes on Baijayant Panda ahead of Patkura Polls

TNI Bureau: While Dharmendra has decided to lead the charge in favour of Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura Elections, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, who was instrumental in bringing Bijoy back to BJP, is missing in action. A couple of days ago, he was seen at Membership Drive in Tripura.

Reports suggest Jay Panda will campaign for Bijoy from July 11. But, his “lack of interest” in Patkura polls, has raised many eyebrows. Political Pundits link it to recent bonhomie between BJP & BJD. Bijoy needs wholehearted support from BJP leaders, as BJD has deployed all resources to sabotage his chances.