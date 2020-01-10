Saptagiri meets Naveen with list of demands for Koraput

TNI Bureau: Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday with a 9-point agenda towards development of Koraput Parliamentary segment.

He has raised the same issues in the Parliament and taken up with the central government by meeting the Ministers. However, he also feels that support of the state government will make things easier.

CM Naveen Patnaik listened to all requested and assured his support.

The list of demands includes Rayagada Government Medical College, Gunupur-Therubali rail line, Rail cum Road bridge over Kolab reservoir between Suku & Koraput, Rayagada/Koraput/Kakriguma bypass in NH326/NH26, High Court bench in Undivided Koraput District, Tribal/Rural tourist circuits, Highway Status, Jhodia inclusion in ST list, Muniguda/JK/Boriguma as NAC etc.