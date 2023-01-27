TNI Bureau: In a major breakthrough, the Twin City Commissionerate Police today arrested five persons on charges of looting medals and valuables from former international hockey player Prabodh Tirkey’s house at Unit-VI in Bhubaneswar recently.

According to reports, the Capital Police arrested th five persons and identified them as Chitta Ranjan Dalei (30), Sukant Nayak (34), Milu Behera (39), G Ganga (30) and Rajka Mahalik (20).

Apart from arresting the looters, cops also recovered a total of 14 medals and valuables including gold ornaments, a camera, two mobile phones and an LED TV from their possession.

It is to be noted here that the accused persons had looted the valuables from Turkey’s house on January 21 night when he and his family members had gone to Rourkela.

Later, the Capital police started an investigation after the former hockey star lodged a complaint.