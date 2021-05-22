Young Entrepreneur Sambit Nanda dies at 37

TNI Bureau: Young Entrepreneur, Political Analyst and son of former MLA Nabin Nanda, Sambit Nanda died of lungs related ailments. Although he had tested negative for Covid-19 in RT-PCR on April 26, but suffered from serious lungs problems & pneumonia and underwent treatment at various hospitals.

Sambit was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack on May 3, 2021. He was later moved to ventilator support and needed the ECMO machine, which was not available at that hospital.

Sambit was fighting bravely to beat the Covid-19, but his lungs were badly affected. He even wished ‘Happy Birthday’ to his Mom from the Hospital bed on May 3 and appealed her to move him out of the hospital as soon as possible.

Sambit is survived by his wife and a teen, talented daughter Samikhya Nanda (8+), who is a National Gold Medalist in Taekowndo and trained dancer.

Sambit’s father Nabin Nanda alleged negligence by the Silver City Hospital medical staff in the initial stage that led to Sambit’s demise.