Saga of Odisha Forest Officer: Vigilance Raid Hours after Promotion

TNI Bureau: A forest official landed in the scanner of the Odisha vigilance hours after his promotion. He has been identified as Surjit Kumar Sahu, the Forest Range Officer of Lamtaput in Koraput district.

Basing upon reliable input, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted Surjit Kumar yesterday late night while he was going to Bhubaneswar from Koraput in his office Bolero Vehicle bearing Regd No.OD-05-AM 1928.

During inspection, the team found Rs 1,05,000 from his vehicle. As he could not account for the cash satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from Sahu and seized.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Following interception, simultaneous searches are going on at office and residential quarters of Sahu at Lamtaput and family residence at Bhubaneswar from DA angle. Investigation is in progress.

Earlier in the day, Sahu was elevated to the post of assistant conservator of forests (ACF) on Monday.

Detailed report follows.