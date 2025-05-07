Russian Embassy unveils plaque honouring Biju Patnaik

TNI Bureau: The Russian Embassy in New Delhi paid tribute to legendary leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik, for his courageous role during World War II by unveiling a memorial plaque in his honour at its embassy in New Delhi.

The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has invited leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik to attend the reception.

The event will be held at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on May 9 commemorating 80th Anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in which Biju Babu will be honored for his valiant role in aiding Soviet Red Army in the Battle of Stalingrad against Nazi Germany during World War II.