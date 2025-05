TNI Bureau: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar released a press statement, confirming death of 10 of his family members, including elder sister, nephew and others. Apart from this, 4 of his close aides were also killed in the precise strike by India on his Bahawalpur Terror Camp and House.

Masood Azhar called it as a ‘cowardly attack’ and vowed revenge. He also targeted PM Modi in harsh words. Funeral of his family members will be held at 4 PM today.