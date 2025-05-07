TNI Evening News Headlines – May 07, 2025

➡️Union Cabinet approves National Scheme for ITI upgradation and setting up of 5 National Centres-of-Excellence, including in Bhubaneswar, with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore.
➡️Civil defence mock drill carried out across 12 strategic locations in Odisha today.
➡️IMD issues yellow alert for heat wave in Odisha.
➡️NIA appeals to all tourists, visitors and local people who might have any more information, photographs or videos relating to Pahalgam Terror Attack.
➡️As part of the nationwide mock drill today, there will be a blackout from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm in the NDMC area of Delhi tonight.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels Europe visit amid rising tensions with Pakistan.
➡️After Operation Sindoor, Centre calls all-party meet tomorrow.
➡️Soon after Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval, spoke with NSAs of several countries including US, UK, UAE, Saudi, Japan & Russia.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting with all Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries at 2 pm today.
➡️Union Cabinet approves expansion of academic and infrastructure capacity of 5 new IlTs.
➡️CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one year’s extension.
➡️India calls permanent & non permanent members of the United security council for a briefing on operation Sindoor.
➡️Indian airlines cancel several flights till May 10; passengers advised to check status and avail rescheduling or refunds.
➡️US mission in Pakistan issued a security alert to American citizens on Wednesday, advising them to depart from areas of active conflict zones.
➡️Operation Sindoor: JeM Chief Azhar Masood admits death of 10 family members by missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces.
➡️Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.
➡️Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif addressing the country. Pakistan put on ‘red alert’.
➡️Pakistan Army attacked Sikh Community and Sikh Gurudwara in Poonch of Jammu & Kashmir at the LoC, killed 3 brave Sikh community members.
