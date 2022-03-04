Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments (March 4, 2022)
Insight Bureau: Russia Ukraine conflict is getting worse every second with Ukraine getting smashed badly by the Russian military. In a recent incident, a fire broke out at a Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which was later extinguished while Russians have taken control of it.
Since Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and help civilians exit Ukrainian cities, in the first apparent sign of progress in talks between the warring sides.
Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the “main issue that we settled today is the salvation of people, civilians who have found themselves in a zone of military clashes”.
Here are the latest updates from Russia Ukraine conflict
- A fire broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, due to a Russian attack on it, sending jitters throughout the globe even though US and Ukrainian officials said background levels of radiation had not changed.
- Russia blocked ‘BBC Russian’ in the country, saying it was being used to ‘undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia’.
- UK calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Ukraine developments.
- US Secretary of Energy says United States “has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and is monitoring events”.
- 3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be held early next week in Belarus.
- Moldova and Georgia file applications to join the European Union.
- Heavy fighting is currently underway on the outskirts of a strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol.
- The Russian military says it controls Kherson.
- Local Ukrainian officials have confirmed Russian forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 2.8 lakh people, making it the first major city to fall since the start of the war.
- The Biden Government has imposed new sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs, including Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskovt, and their families in the latest attempt to target President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.
- As per the new penalties, it will cut members of the Russian elite, their families and close associates, from the US financial system.
- More than one million people have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s assault.
