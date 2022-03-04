Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments (March 4, 2022)

Insight Bureau: Russia Ukraine conflict is getting worse every second with Ukraine getting smashed badly by the Russian military. In a recent incident, a fire broke out at a Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which was later extinguished while Russians have taken control of it.

Since Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and help civilians exit Ukrainian cities, in the first apparent sign of progress in talks between the warring sides.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the “main issue that we settled today is the salvation of people, civilians who have found themselves in a zone of military clashes”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Here are the latest updates from Russia Ukraine conflict